Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $49.63 Million Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,536 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.65% of CVR Energy worth $49,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVR Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 468,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in CVR Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $144,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,692,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,571,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

CVR Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CVI opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.63.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 69.57%. Equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 6%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

