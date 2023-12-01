Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $49.81 Million Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.86% of Agilysys worth $49,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Agilysys news, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $453,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $453,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kaufman sold 28,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,493,228.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,105,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,063,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,346 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,847. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.86.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

