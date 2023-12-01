Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.14% of Malibu Boats worth $50,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBUU. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,607.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Malibu Boats news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

MBUU stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $255.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.