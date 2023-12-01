ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of ESAB worth $28,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ESAB by 2,222.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,338 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ESAB by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ESAB by 2,239.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at $54,191,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ESAB by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,287,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after buying an additional 849,906 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on ESAB in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $80.56.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $40,715.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at $505,296.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $39,018.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $40,715.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,296.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,624 shares of company stock valued at $192,852 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

