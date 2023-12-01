Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $317.15 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 931,301 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 23,583 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.8% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $317,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.0 %

MSFT stock opened at $378.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.96.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.95.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

