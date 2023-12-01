Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTCH. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Farfetch from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BTIG Research lowered Farfetch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.31.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

