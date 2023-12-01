First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.50% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MARB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 331,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 181,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48,856 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 161,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 73,551 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MARB opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

