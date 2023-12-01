First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Down 0.4 %

FCT stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

