FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 887,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.89% of FTAI Aviation worth $28,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 221.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE FTAI opened at $41.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $43.01.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.