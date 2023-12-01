Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,016 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.71. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hanesbrands

About Hanesbrands

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.