HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

HONE has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

HONE opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.71. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $14.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.93%. Analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.