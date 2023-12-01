HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $3,512,754.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,744.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,144 shares of company stock worth $4,622,991 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

