Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Herc worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Herc by 51.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Herc by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Herc by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 7.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE HRI opened at $123.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.52. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.97 and a 12-month high of $162.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.11 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

