Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 159.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 437,656 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,589,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,009,000 after purchasing an additional 69,927 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,175,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after buying an additional 139,895 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $107.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.55. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $110.94. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

