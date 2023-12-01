Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $6.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HPP stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a market cap of $828.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $231.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

