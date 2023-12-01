Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells $1,832,389.25 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,832,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,035.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $124.72 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $131.42. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

