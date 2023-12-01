Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,697 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Integer worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 28.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Integer by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

In other Integer news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

