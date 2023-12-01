Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.88. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $21.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.20. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $88.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

ICPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading

