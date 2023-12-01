Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) by 187,270.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,327,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325,904 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 2.13% of Invivyd worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Invivyd during the first quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Invivyd in the first quarter valued at $6,817,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. Invivyd, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Invivyd in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

