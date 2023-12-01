JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.65% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $27,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -136.36%.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

