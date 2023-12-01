Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,925,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 410,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 70,508 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,547,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,138,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 21,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,968 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,122.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,199. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.