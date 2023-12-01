John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock Position Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.07% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,126.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,033 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 170,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 75,523 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $92.04 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $127.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $234.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

