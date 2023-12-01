Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stock Position Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 133,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.4% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,033,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,524,000 after buying an additional 192,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $11.35 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.77). Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $141.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is -184.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,599,517 shares in the company, valued at $105,946,049.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

