KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 298.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

KRBN opened at $35.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $48.10.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

