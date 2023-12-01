Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laureate Education news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 5,600 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $74,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,664,629. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 176,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LAUR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

