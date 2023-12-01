Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.95.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $378.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

