Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,087 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.6% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.95.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $378.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.96. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

