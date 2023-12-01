Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,309 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.2% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.95.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $378.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

About Microsoft



Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

