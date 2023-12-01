Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 112,419 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.56% of Modine Manufacturing worth $26,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

NYSE:MOD opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.18 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 8.50%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

