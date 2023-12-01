nCino’s (NCNO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NCNO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of nCino from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens lowered shares of nCino from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.09.

nCino stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. nCino has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that nCino will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $29,224.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,625,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $29,224.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,625,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $204,639.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,192,413.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,240 shares of company stock worth $555,897. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of nCino by 682.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

