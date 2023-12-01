New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 1,933.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,655 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFE. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 341.1% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after buying an additional 1,835,861 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,198,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,412,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 516,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $52.13.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

