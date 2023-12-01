Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.61.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NOK

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:NOK opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.