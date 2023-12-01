Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTNX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.09.

NTNX stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 1.24. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

