Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Lowered to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTR. Barclays raised Nutrien from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Nutrien from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.65.

Shares of NTR opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

