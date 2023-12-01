OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,345,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 258,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.63% of OceanFirst Financial worth $52,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,440 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 35.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III acquired 2,345 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,898.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,352.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.83 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 20.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

