Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $74.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.86.

OKTA opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.46. Okta has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $99,063,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 114.1% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 761,082 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 685.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 527,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 996,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,973,000 after acquiring an additional 522,489 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

