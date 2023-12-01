Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given “Market Perform” Rating at TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their market perform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.86.

Get Okta alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Okta

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46. Okta has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Okta by 350.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.