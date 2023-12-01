Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, August 21st. Macquarie upped their target price on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.86.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.46. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

