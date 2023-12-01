Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.86.

Okta Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $75.46. Okta has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707 over the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.0% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 6.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

