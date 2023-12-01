Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given “Sector Weight” Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their sector weight rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.86.

OKTA stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.46. Okta has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Okta by 26.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Okta by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Okta by 5,467.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

