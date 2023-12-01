Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.86.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Okta by 5,467.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

