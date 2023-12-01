Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank cut Okta from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.86.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707 over the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Okta by 26.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth about $46,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Okta by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Okta by 5,467.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

