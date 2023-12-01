Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Mizuho

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.86.

OKTA opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Okta has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,623,000 after acquiring an additional 136,267 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Okta by 7.7% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,599,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,392,000 after acquiring an additional 113,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

