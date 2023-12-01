Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.86.

Get Okta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKTA

Okta Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. Okta has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707 in the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.