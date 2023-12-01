Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Olin were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Olin by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Stock Up 0.4 %

OLN stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

