Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSFE. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.96.

Paysafe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $614.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.30 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.59%. Paysafe’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paysafe will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Paysafe by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

