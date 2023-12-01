Peterson Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,132 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.3% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.95.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $378.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

