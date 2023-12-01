Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 281,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 45,230 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HASI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

HASI stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 415.79%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

