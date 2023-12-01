Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the first quarter worth about $1,509,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 91.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 434.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,752.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BATRK opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $271.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

