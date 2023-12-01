QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded to Buy by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

QuinStreet Stock Up 8.8 %

QuinStreet stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.02.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuinStreet

In other QuinStreet news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $70,775 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

